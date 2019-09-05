Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.49). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Citigroup cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Shares of MDGL traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. 16,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $240.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

