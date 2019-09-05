Brokerages Set Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 3,075

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,075 ($40.18).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,754.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,743.87. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 16,000 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02), for a total transaction of £465,600 ($608,388.87). Insiders have bought a total of 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,344 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coca Cola HBC stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.