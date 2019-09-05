Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Target Price at $67.63

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 19,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,178.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $668,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,468 shares of company stock worth $4,881,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SkyWest by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 90.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $57.11. 263,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,412. SkyWest has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $63.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

