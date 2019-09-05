Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) PT at $24.25

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason M. Hollar bought 60,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 914.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $477.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

