Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) Trading Up 1.4%

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.95, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$15.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.51.

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund Company Profile (TSE:BRF.PC)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. (Brookfield Renewable), formerly Brookfield Renewable Power Fund, and its affiliates own and operate renewable, primarily hydroelectric power generation facilities. Its hydroelectric generating portfolio includes 170 hydropower facilities and five wind farms, and totals approximately 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity, including projects under construction.

