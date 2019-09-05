Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,945 ($25.41) price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,909.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,840.55. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.75).

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe acquired 7,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £149,905.80 ($195,878.48).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

