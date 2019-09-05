Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) SVP Todd J. Russo Sells 2,000 Shares

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 167.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Natixis grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 46.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 397,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,258 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 7,362.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,126,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

