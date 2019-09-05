Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,275.50.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price objective (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,308.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,244.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,110.85. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $767.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1,321.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 450.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 683.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cable One by 92.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.