CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

CHI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 273,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,924. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

