Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

