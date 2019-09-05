Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$8.74, with a volume of 29531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Canfor Pulp Products’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

