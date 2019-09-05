Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $468,066,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $405,282,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $312,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $89,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $94,128,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol bought 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Argus began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

