CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,287 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 3,958,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

