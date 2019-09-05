Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) Insider Acquires £15,100 in Stock

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) insider Mark Hesketh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,100 ($19,730.82).

Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 282.57 ($3.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.13. The company has a current ratio of 41.67, a quick ratio of 41.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. Chesnara Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 268.50 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.50 ($5.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.43 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSN. Peel Hunt upgraded Chesnara to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Chesnara to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

