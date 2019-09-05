Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.26. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli bought 14,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,881.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

