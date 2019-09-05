China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CXDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $463.07 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of China XD Plastics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

