Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,454. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,858 shares of company stock worth $2,641,644 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 921,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,198,000 after purchasing an additional 502,754 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,328,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.