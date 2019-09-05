Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 1,868,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,281. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.58.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

