Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,232,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,175% from the previous session’s volume of 801,468 shares.The stock last traded at $0.68 and had previously closed at $0.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

