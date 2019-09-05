Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Price Up 14.8% on Strong Earnings

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.28, approximately 51,211,158 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 6,700,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $49,664.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,617 shares of company stock valued at $296,583 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

