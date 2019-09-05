CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Sells $357,504.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $357,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.10. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.