Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang Acquires 30,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 30,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,031.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 41,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $809.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

