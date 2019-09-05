ColossusXT Price Up 48.5% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $1,321.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00760112 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,501,487,165 coins and its circulating supply is 11,460,445,338 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

