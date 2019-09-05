Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Bank of America downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 47,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,547. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

