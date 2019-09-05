Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Communications Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of JCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,281. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

