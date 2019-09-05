COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.70

Shares of COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

