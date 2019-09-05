Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,238 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,720,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,370,000 after buying an additional 761,984 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,993,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 625,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter worth approximately $9,084,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 30.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 362,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 95,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,702. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.48. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

