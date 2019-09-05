Comparing Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Regenxbio and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenxbio -88.57% -15.39% -14.50% Krystal Biotech N/A -13.45% -12.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Regenxbio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Regenxbio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Regenxbio has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Regenxbio and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenxbio 0 3 5 0 2.63 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Regenxbio presently has a consensus target price of $82.25, suggesting a potential upside of 150.69%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Regenxbio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regenxbio is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regenxbio and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenxbio $218.51 million 5.53 $99.94 million $2.38 13.79 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$10.89 million ($0.97) -46.67

Regenxbio has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regenxbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Regenxbio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

