Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,302 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.35% of Compass Minerals International worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE:CMP traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.