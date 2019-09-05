Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CMTL. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 154,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

