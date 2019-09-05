Contrasting Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Air Canada (NYSE:ACDVF)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Delta Air Lines pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Canada does not pay a dividend. Delta Air Lines pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delta Air Lines has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 9.85% 31.68% 7.17% Air Canada 5.85% 22.87% 3.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Air Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $44.44 billion 0.85 $3.94 billion $5.65 10.31 Air Canada $13.94 billion 0.63 $128.84 million N/A N/A

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Delta Air Lines and Air Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 6 10 0 2.63 Air Canada 0 1 4 0 2.80

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Air Canada has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Air Canada.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Air Canada on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

