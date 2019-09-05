CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Plans $1.22 — Dividend

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 33.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 96.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 215,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,985. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,182.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,795 shares of company stock valued at $89,718,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

