Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Director Purchases $551,790.00 in Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 161,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,575. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

