Craneware’s (CRW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60. Craneware has a 1-year low of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,878.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,439.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

