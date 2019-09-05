Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans — Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,002. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.23.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

