CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 3,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. CSS Industries has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.10.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 112.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 250,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.