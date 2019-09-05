Curecoin (CURE) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00635736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,241,419 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

