CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) Shares Up 2.2%

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), 15,182 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 75,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

