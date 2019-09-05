Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry in the past year, we are encouraged by the company’s solid revenue growth in the last-rported quarter. Its various sales-building initiatives, increased focus on distinguished offerings and dependence on gaming set it apart from other restaurants. In the fiscal first quarter, its revenues rose 9.5% from the prior-year quarter number. The upside was primarily driven by consistent unit growth, and robust Amusements and Other revenues as well as Food and Beverage revenues. Consistent efforts to build sales and improve margins through various initiatives have also been key growth drivers. However, the company trimmed its 2019 outlook, which is concerning. Also, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model might hurt profits.”

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.45 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at $641,977.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

