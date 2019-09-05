DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,680.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $2,680.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Cryptopia, RightBTC, SouthXchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

