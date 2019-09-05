Dero Price Hits $0.69 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00006498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,267 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

