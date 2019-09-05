Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

