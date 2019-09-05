Deutsche Bank Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.40 ($41.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.25).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €31.67 ($36.83) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.98 and its 200 day moving average is €37.82. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.