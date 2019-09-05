DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,701,300.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $1,701,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,561,200.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $877,500.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $796,440.00.

DexCom stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.67. The company had a trading volume of 476,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.90 and a beta of 0.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DexCom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

