DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 14,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHT by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 707,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DHT by 465.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 90.0% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 760,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.