Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.06, 142,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,418,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 578.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 23,785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 162,454 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 60,054 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period.

