Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Dmc Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Dmc Global has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dmc Global to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 337,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

