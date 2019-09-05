Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.04–1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.9. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-42.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.26 million.Domo also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-4.1–4 EPS.

DOMO stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Domo has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 95.39% and a negative return on equity of 253.84%. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Domo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

