Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $521-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.93 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.20-0.22 EPS.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 1,365,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,469. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,311.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

