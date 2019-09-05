Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.82.

NYSE DX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 9,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 4,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 138.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

